Ryots stage protest against master plan in Kamareddy

January 12, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST

Demanding the authorities to cancel the proposed master plan for the development of Kamareddy town, farmers of eight villages staged a dharna before the municipal office on Wednesday.

Large number of farmers, who fear loss of their lands, participated in the agitation.

The ryots raised slogans against the government. Being the last day for filing of objections on the proposed master plan, they decided to express their objections over the master plan. They have already submitted memorandums to municipal chairman, vice-chairman and all councillors on January 9.

“About 700 acres of land is being proposed for industrial zone spread on across four villages - Vadloor, Vadloor Yellareddy, Ilchipur and Adloor. Except Vadloor Yellareddy, all villages were merged in the municipality. We are demanding shifting of the proposed industrial zone to some other place as our lands produce two crops a year,” said S. Srinivas, a farmer from Vadloor Yellareddy, who was participating in the dharna.

The agitating farmers said that the municipal councillors have promised them that they would see to it that they do not lose lands.