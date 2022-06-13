Ryots seek passbooks for forest land under cultivation

We have lost monetary benefit of ₹12 crore: cultivators

We have lost monetary benefit of ₹12 crore: cultivators

A delegation of 1,200 farmers from Narayanapuram village of Kesamudram mandal in Mahabubabad district submitted a representation in the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) here on Monday requesting issuance of pattadar passbooks for 1,827 acres of forest land under their enjoyment for which the Forest Department too had given no-objection certificate (NOC).

In the representation, the farmers led by MPTC member Dharavath Ravi explained that the Forest Department had issued NOC for 1,827 acres of land and even the enjoyment survey was conducted by the authorities. However, the details are yet to be included in the Dharani portal. Lack of record of rights was denying them the government benefits such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, PM-Kisan and others and so far they have lost ₹12 crore of monetary benefit.

Of the 1,827 acres spread in 43 survey numbers, enjoyment survey was conducted for 222 acres of patta lands in 21 survey numbers in January 2021. After the Forest Department NOC was given for 1,403 acres on February 9, 2021, another enjoyment survey was conducted in June last year following the Chief Minister’s directions.

The District Collector had written to CCLA on June 9, 2021 recommending inclusion of Narayanapuram lands in Dharani portal for the issuance of passbooks. As there was no progress in the matter, the farmers took up a protest on April 13 this year and in response the District Collector assured to get the passbooks issued.

Accordingly, the Narayanapuram lands were included in the Dharani portal on May 13 but the name of the farmers were written as “forest” in the portal. After another round of protest by the farmers and after the intervention of the local Minister, MLA and MLC, 116 farmers were told to apply for data correction for 233 acres by paying ₹1,035 each and the remaining farmers were told that they would be given passbooks under ‘sadabynama’ whenever the government clears it.

However, none of the farmers received the passbooks so far denying them the benefits in spite of they enjoying the land, the villagers said and appealed to the government to issue passbooks immediately with a special option in the Dharani portal.