Ryots seek money for withered crop

The farmers of upland Ullampalli village in Chigurumamidi mandal are up in arms against the district administration demanding compensation for their dried up paddy crops following the non-availability of the water sources.

Under the aegis of the Telangana Ryots Joint Action Committee, the farmers launched relay hunger strike programme in their village on Monday.

Telangana Ryots JAC district president M. Venkat Reddy, Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas and its leader Ganga Rao and others participated in the hunger strike and expressed their solidarity.

The farmers stated that paddy crops in 600 acres of land had withered due to non-availability of water sources as all the borewells got dried up due to prevailing summer conditions.

Demanding a compensation of ₹ 20,000 per acre, the farmers flayed the district agriculture and revenue officials for not paying a visit to their village to see the crop condition and assess the damages to provide compensation.

The suffering farmers wanted the district administration to take measures to ensure that the agriculture officials visited their village to assess the damages