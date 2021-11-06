Ryots oppose use of their land for TRS meeting

Vehemently opposing the alleged move to use their agricultural land for the TRS’s ensuing “Vijaya Garjana” public meeting, agitated farmers staged yet another protest at Devannapeta village in Hasanparthy mandal on Saturday.

A section of the aggrieved farmers of the village have been protesting against any move to use their agricultural lands for the Vijaya Garjana meeting tentatively scheduled to be held on November 29, citing “potential threat” to their standing crops from the “imminent” massive turnout at the public meeting.

The protests were first triggered by a visit of a TRS delegation to Devannapeta on Wednesday to finalise the venue for the public meeting at the village, sources said.

The visit was marred by protests from a section of the farmers of the village, mostly small and marginal peasants. Unruly scenes were witnessed during the visit with a minor skirmish between the local TRS cadre and some BJP functionaries.

Meanwhile, a host of women farmers, mainly vegetable growers, staged a demonstration at their agricultural lands in Devannapeta on Saturday reiterating their demand to drop any move to hold the public meeting in and around their agricultural lands.

The protesters alleged that the massive public meeting planned by the ruling party at their village would prove detrimental to their standing crops and result in huge losses.

They suggested that the organisers of the public meeting could select another venue to avoid "losses to farmers" and "needless controversies."