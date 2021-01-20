Ryots protest at public hearing for NIMZ

BARDIPUR

20 January 2021 22:16 IST

At several places, farmers reportedly not allowed to come to the venue

The public hearing held here for environment clearance to the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) witnessed uproar from land oustees who wished to bring their concerns to the notice of officers here. Heavy police force numbering more than a thousand with erecting barricades at six places prevented a large number of farmers from attending the public hearing.

Some protesters were forcibly taken away from the venue. When police arrested two farmers, those outside moved as a group and stopped the police vehicle. About 100 protesters were taken into custody. It was reported that at several places farmers were not allowed even to come to the hearing place.

Public hearing was held here at Bardipur village of Jarasangam mandal in Sangareddy district.

NIMZ will be established on 12,635 acres. Land is being acquired from about 17 villages of two mandals- Jarasangam (3 villages) and Nyalkal (14 villages).

Krishna, a farmer from Bardipur, urged the authorities not to take land in second phase from the village. Another farmer Sangareddy from Nyamatabad urged the authorities not to collect any more land from his village as only 300 acres out of 1,200 acres remained. Mohan Reddy from Husselli said that they were not ready to give their land. Elgoi sarpanch Omprakash Patel asked the officials not take land in the second phase.

Ganapathi Deekhitulu alleged that many farmers were threatened by police and taken away while the programme was aimed to hear them. Another farmer demanded implementation of LA Act- 2013.

"Please do not take our land to establish industries. We do not want any company. We wish our lands to be with us," said Sangeetabai of Mungitanda. Jamlibai from the same Tanda alleged that her land was forcibly taken by officials.

Raju, representing an NGO, asked about the Rehabilitation and Resettlement for land oustees. Another farmer asked whether any of those welcoming industries lost any land at all.

Srinivas Reddy from Nyamatabad urged authorities not to threaten farmers. Srikanth Reddy said his family was losing 40 acres to NIMZ. Rajender Reddy from Metalkunta urged officials to provide employment to children of families losing land.

MLA Manick Rao and MLC Fareeduddin said farmers were seeking better compensation. Gyadari Balamallu, Chairman, TSIIC, promised to take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Collector M. Hanumantha Rao said that all would be given an opportunity to express their opinion on environmental impact.

Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC), said that about 12,635 acres was being acquired for NIMZ and in first phase already 2,800 acres was acquired.

"A total of 6,400 acres only will be used for industry development while 1,974 acres will be used for greenery. Only food processing, mechanical and electrical units will be established here and polluting industries like pharma or chemical will not come here," said Mr. Narasimha Reddy adding that water from Singur would be supplied to industries.