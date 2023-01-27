Ryots problems remain unresolved even after 13-month stir: KCR

January 27, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has stated that transforming the country into a wealthy nation requires only an unwavered commitment and steely resolve as there is no dearth of resources, including higher percent of arable land than any other country, including the U.S. and China.

Speaking at the joining of leaders from Odisha into the BRS here on Friday, he said it was nothing do with monetary resources and it had to do with a will to do. “ Yeh dhan ki baat nahin lekin mann ki baat hain. Desh mein dhan ki kamee nahin hain lekin sudhar laneki mann ki kamee hain”, Mr. Rao said in his address in Hindi.

Taking the example of Odisha, he said it had abundant coal reserves but 24x7 power was not being given there. The country had a generation capacity of over 4 lakh megawatt from all sources, but the peak utilisation was only about 2.1 lakh MW so far. Coal crisis was heaped on the country last year in spite of abundant reserves to benefit private players with the Centre directing power generating companies to import coal through specified firms, he alleged.

Similarly, Odisha was able to utilise only about 25% of water available in the Mahanadi and the rest was reaching the sea untapped. He said BRS promised free power to agriculture across the country within two years if it was supported by people. Schemes such as Kishan Bandhu (Rythu Bandhu) and Dalit Bandhu too would implemented across the country.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao pointed out that basic problems of farmers that were raised during the 13-month long agitation against the draconian farm laws remain unresolved till date. The party in power at the Centre was playing with lives of farmers and the poor, he said. He claimed that BRS Government had prevented farmers’ suicides in Telangana with various initiatives and interventions and sought to know why it was not possible in rest of the country when it was possible in Telangana.

Mr. Rao observed that the country had lost its goal in the melee of parties and leaders getting winning in elections and people losing against the win for people needed in a democracy. He also cited the example of families celebrating their kin getting green card in the U.S. as the outcome of denial of opportunities to the youth with proper reward back home.