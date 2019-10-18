‘Ryots need awareness on right application of fertilizer’

Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) V. Praveen Rao has suggested the agriculture officers to sensitise the farmers on the proper application of fertilizers as it would not only help the farmers save on costs but also helps in proper nourishment of crops.

Speaking at an awareness programme jointly organised by PJTSAU and Agriculture Department on fertilizer application for resources persons of the Agriculture Department, Agricultural University and Coromandel Fertilizers here on Thursday, he said the present-day agricultural practices were increasingly becoming knowledge-driven and the resource persons should regularly update their knowledge to sensitise the farmers correctly.

He suggested to them that messages regarding the fertilizer application should be in simple and crisp language. The resource persons should also encourage the farmers to go for organic farming and educate them on reducing the usage of chemical fertilizers.

Director (Extension) of PJTSAU D. Raji Reddy, Director of (Research) Extension Pradeep, Joint Director (Fertilizers) of Agriculture Department A. Ramulu and vice president of Coromandel fertilizers Subba Reddy also spoke. Several agriculture officers, scientists from krishi vignana kendras, agricultural research stations and resource persons of Coromandel Fertilizers attended the sensitisation programme.