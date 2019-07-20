Ryots in fear of losing their investment

Long dry spell and empty irrigation tanks and reservoirs have become a cause of serious concern among people in general and farmers in particular. Deficient rainfall resulted in drying of crops sown with the early showers this kharif.

Paddy transplanted under borewells faces threat with the fast depletion of ground water levels. In the current kharif with the lack of rains paddy has been transplanted in not more than 20 % of the normal net sowing area. Irrigated dry crops were sown in about 80,000 acres as against over two lakh acres.

Almost all irrigation tanks are empty and major reservoirs like Sri Ram Sagar and Nizam Sagar have water below the dead storage level and which will hardly be enough for drinking water purpose. Farmers are concerned about their investment this season as they would lose them if the rains plays truant and dry spell continues.

In SRSP as on Friday there was just 5.306 tmcft at 1048.30 ft as against its total capacity of 90 tmcft at full reservoir level of 1091ft. This day last year it was 13.805 tmcf at 1060.20 ft. There is nil inflow into the reservoir since June 1. In Nizam Sagar there is a little over 1 tmcft which cannot be drawn for the use.

On the other hand, day temperatures continue to record at higher level and it crossed 36 degree Celsius on Friday.

It is believed it is more than four degree Celsius of normal temperature in the season. The continuing hot spell has led to residents to use the airconditioners and room coolers as they did through the summer.