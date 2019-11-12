Ryots give consent for 45,000 acres

Land acquisition for any project is a cumbersome and time-consuming process for the oustees to get compensation from the government. Many a time, oustees may not be in a position to sustain the legal battle with the government as it stretches to months and years.

The district court at Sangareddy clearing payment for some of the oustees of Singur project in Lok Adalat a few months ago is an indication of how much time it may take in some instances in getting the compensation.

Though, the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act - 2013 (LA Act - 2013) is in force, the Centre has given an option to State governments to make their own Act in this regard. The Telangana government made the Right to to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Telangana Amendment) Act 2016 which was successfully implemented in the State.

The government has acquired majority part of land under G.O 123 for Mallannasagar and other projects, which was kept in abeyance by the High Court.

The district administration was successful in acquiring land for Kondapochammasagar project under LA Act -2016 (Telangana Amendment) except a few acres of land in Bahilampur in Mulugu mandal.

The district authorities have acquired about 45,000 acres for various projects in the district and in the process of acquiring another 7,000 acres for canals. Another 1,100 acre was acquired for a railway line. Five irrigation projects included Gouravelli, Anantagiri, Ranganaiksagar, Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar.

“We have acquired about 32,000 acres for irrigation projects, followed by another 12,400 acres for canals and sub-canals and about 1,100 acres for railway lines. Except 200 acres, remaining land was acquired with consent of the farmers,” P. Venkatarami Reddy, Collector, Siddipet, told The Hindu.

“Farmers are very much attached to their land and they do not leave the land unless adequate compensation is offered by the government. One can understand how best the farmers were satisfied with less number of cases being waged in court,” observed Mr. Reddy.