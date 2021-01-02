Ryot KCR calls up Ranzole potato farmer

SANGAREDDY

02 January 2021 21:55 IST

Farmer invited to meet CM next week

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has called up N. Nagi Reddy of Ranzole village and enquired about his potato crop. The conversation is reported to have continued for about five minutes.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao asked Mr. Nagi Reddy whether the cultivated area has remained the same or had come down.

The farmer replied that compared with previous years it was reduced but by and large remained at about 2000 acres whereas it used to be about 3,000 acres in that area. “The seed is called Pokaraj–166 variety. As we felt this is good we went for this crop in Zaheerabad area. Each plant yields about eight to 10 potatoes which weighs nearly a kilogram. Per acre yield will be 15 to 16 bags. The crop growth is very impressive. It is some 45 days since the crop was sown. Jahangeer is speaking with me once in a while,” said the farmer adding that they never counted on how many plants there are per acre and added that the total yield was estimated to be between 12 and 15 tonnes.

Advertising

Advertising

The farmer explained that while potato in white colour which is cultivated in black soil will fetch a better price of ₹200 per quintal, the crop grown in red soil commands a lower price of about ₹ 175 per quintal. Mr. Nagi Reddy also informed the Chief Minister that the yield would begin in 85 days and water should be stopped to the crop 15 days before harvest. The Chief Minister has invited the farmer to meet him next week.