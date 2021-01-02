Ryot KCR calls up Ranzole potato farmer

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has called up N. Nagi Reddy of Ranzole village and enquired about his potato crop. The conversation is reported to have continued for about five minutes.
Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao asked Mr. Nagi Reddy whether the cultivated area has remained the same or had come down.
The farmer replied that compared with previous years it was reduced but by and large remained at about 2000 acres whereas it used to be about 3,000 acres in that area. “The seed is called Pokaraj–166 variety. As we felt this is good we went for this crop in Zaheerabad area. Each plant yields about eight to 10 potatoes which weighs nearly a kilogram. Per acre yield will be 15 to 16 bags. The crop growth is very impressive. It is some 45 days since the crop was sown. Jahangeer is speaking with me once in a while,” said the farmer adding that they never counted on how many plants there are per acre and added that the total yield was estimated to be between 12 and 15 tonnes.
The farmer explained that while potato in white colour which is cultivated in black soil will fetch a better price of ₹200 per quintal, the crop grown in red soil commands a lower price of about ₹ 175 per quintal. Mr. Nagi Reddy also informed the Chief Minister that the yield would begin in 85 days and water should be stopped to the crop 15 days before harvest. The Chief Minister has invited the farmer to meet him next week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath