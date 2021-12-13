Ryot attempts self-immolation at Collectorate

HYDERABAD

13 December 2021 20:21 IST

Frustrated over land records showing lesser extent of holding

A young farmer from Alair constituency, vexed with the delay in government’s recognition of his land holding, attempted self-immolation at the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri Collectorate on Monday.

Timed with the Monday’s grievance meet, B. Mahesh from Kolanupaka village who approached officials for a resolution was instead directed to move the court. He poured an inflammable material over self and the police and others in the vicinity foiled his bid just in time.

Later speaking to a few media persons, Mr. Mahesh said his family owns eight acres on the outskirts of Kolanupaka, but official records recognised only four acres and passbook issued only for that extent. The remaining extent was registered in others’ names.

He said, for years, the family had approached the local patwari, the tahsildar and the RDO, and they had directed him to the special tribunal at the Collectorate.