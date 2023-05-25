ADVERTISEMENT

Rural Entrepreneurship Programme held at MCEME Secunderabad

May 25, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

A Rural Entrepreneurship Programme, termed Bridge IT programme, was organised under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO), in coordination with TCS Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad, on Thursday.  

Speaking on the occasion Biswajit Datta, head of the Digital Entrepreneurship Programme, TCS CSR., said that the project aims to empower veterans of rural areas in digital IT programmes wherein they will train them on skills to enable them to become entrepreneurs on the lines of Common Services Centre (CSC). 

Entrepreneurship development programme, financial literacy, digital literacy, behavioural changes and communication are said to be part of the programme, which will be four months long. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained how the veterans who are inducted into this programme will be supported by TCS for the facilities to come up with the centres. Earlier, Colonel BG Budhori (Retd) welcomed the TCS professionals and explained the aim of the project and how it helps to build up a good future. A success story of the programme was highlighted by Gangappa, TCS digital entrepreneur from Raichur, narrating his own experience, which came as an inspiring story and attracted the audience that even a common person can develop and benefit from this programme in a better way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US