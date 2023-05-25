Rural Entrepreneurship Programme held at MCEME Secunderabad

May 25, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST

HYDERABAD

A Rural Entrepreneurship Programme, termed Bridge IT programme, was organised under the aegis of Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO), in coordination with TCS Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad, on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion Biswajit Datta, head of the Digital Entrepreneurship Programme, TCS CSR., said that the project aims to empower veterans of rural areas in digital IT programmes wherein they will train them on skills to enable them to become entrepreneurs on the lines of Common Services Centre (CSC).

Entrepreneurship development programme, financial literacy, digital literacy, behavioural changes and communication are said to be part of the programme, which will be four months long.

He further explained how the veterans who are inducted into this programme will be supported by TCS for the facilities to come up with the centres. Earlier, Colonel BG Budhori (Retd) welcomed the TCS professionals and explained the aim of the project and how it helps to build up a good future. A success story of the programme was highlighted by Gangappa, TCS digital entrepreneur from Raichur, narrating his own experience, which came as an inspiring story and attracted the audience that even a common person can develop and benefit from this programme in a better way.