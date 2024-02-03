Rural awareness campaigns a must before cervical cancer vaccine rollout, say doctors

February 03, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech on January 31, announced the Centre’s commitment towards vaccinting girls aged 9-14 against cervical cancer. Doctors, however, say an extensive awareness campaigns in rural areas needs to be carried out before implementation of the vaccination.

Cervical cancer ranks as the third most common cancer in India, constituting 18.3% of cancer cases, according to the Global Cancer Observatory’s data for 2020. This form of cancer originates in the cervix, the lower end of the uterus, and is primarily caused by persistent human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. The HPV vaccine offers protection against cervical cancer as well as cancer of the vagina resulting from HPV infection.

Speaking to The Hindu, N. Jayalatha, director of MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, underlined the importance of identifying schoolchildren, specifically from classes five to eight, in rural areas for vaccination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the government should prioritise the first dose of the two-dose vaccination to provide the initial protection needed.

Currently, two HPV vaccines are available in the Indian market: the Indian-made Cervavac priced at ₹2,000 a dose and Gardasil 4 priced at approximately ₹4,000 a dose. Dr. Jayalatha urged the government to ensure affordability, particularly for those with low income, by keeping vaccine prices as low as possible.

She also suggested that the government elevate the screening camps organised by cancer centres in Telangana as a statewide programme.

In 2023, senior oncologist at MNJ Cancer Institute C. Sairam had written to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, advocating the establishment of cancer centres at AIIMS-Bibinagar, ESIC Medical College and South Central Railway Hospital in Lallaguda that would also offer HPV vaccination.

Cervical cancer is the easiest gynaecological cancer to prevent with regular screening, follow-up and vaccination, said Dr. Sairam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.