Telangana is running malnutrition, plastic pollution out of town

People from diverse spheres took part in the 2K run here on Tuesday with the twin objectives of inspiring collective action to curb plastic pollution and raise awareness on ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’, the Central government’s public health initiative to tackle malnutrition.

Collector R.V. Karnan along with Mayor G. Papa Lal flagged off the run at the Collectorate. It culminated in a meeting at the Sardar Patel Stadium after meandering its way through the main streets of the town.

Community involvement

Addressing the gathering, Mr Karnan said the growing menace of plastic pollution posed serious health hazards to not only human beings but also to all living things, including livestock and marine species. The need of the hour is a collective endeavour to curb plastic pollution through sustained efforts with the active involvement of community, he said, calling upon citizens to shun single-use plastic and switch to the environment-friendly options such as jute and cloth bags.

Vigorous efforts are under way to achieve the goal of making Khammam plastic-free by January 26, 2020, the Collector said.

He exhorted the front-line health workers and all stakeholders to create greater awareness on Poshan Abhiyaan programme to effectively address the problem of malnutrition among children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and others.

Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, District Rural Development Agency project director Indumathi and District Educational Officer Madanmohan were present.