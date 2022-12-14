Run at Bhagyanagara Nandanavanam this Sunday

December 14, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

Uppal Runners, in association with Hyderabad Runners, is organising the yearly signature event, forest trail run, at Bhagyanagara Nandanavanam, Narapally, on Warangal highway, on December 18.

The run categories include 5 km, 10 km, 16 km and 24 km.

All the registered runners will get an event t-shirt, finisher medal, SAG support and breakfast.

Till now, over 300 runners have registered for the event and many more are expected to register in the next couple of days. This forest trail is a perfect place to run with family and fitness enthusiasts can see many spotted deer and peacocks in the process, said a press release.

More information can be had on cell number: 8885812344, while registrations can be done on www.ifinish.in.