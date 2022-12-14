  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Semifinal: African trailblazer Morocco eyes history against defending champion France

Run at Bhagyanagara Nandanavanam this Sunday

December 14, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Bhagyanagara Nandanavanam at Narapally.

The Bhagyanagara Nandanavanam at Narapally.

Uppal Runners, in association with Hyderabad Runners, is organising the yearly signature event, forest trail run, at Bhagyanagara Nandanavanam, Narapally, on Warangal highway, on December 18.

The run categories include 5 km, 10 km, 16 km and 24 km.

All the registered runners will get an event t-shirt, finisher medal, SAG support and breakfast.

Till now, over 300 runners have registered for the event and many more are expected to register in the next couple of days. This forest trail is a perfect place to run with family and fitness enthusiasts can see many spotted deer and peacocks in the process, said a press release.

More information can be had on cell number: 8885812344, while registrations can be done on www.ifinish.in.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.