Rumours make candidates anxious

A couple of TV channels lodge complaint with police

Fake news and rumours that spread via social media platforms gave anxious moments to main candidates in the fray. Rumour mongers had a field day as the voting for bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency commenced on Tuesday.

With no untoward incident reported in any of 315 polling stations, the fiercely contested Dubbak byelection passed off peacefully on Tuesday. Incidence of physical violence was nil as a security blanket was thrown over the constituency deploying close to 2,000 police personnel.

A couple of Telugu TV news channel lodged complaints with the Cyber Crime police of Hyderabad, alleging that video clips with their logos showing that Congress nominee Cheruku Srinivas Reddy had joined TRS were created and circulated. Congress leaders led by State president Uttam Kumar Reddy met DGP M. Mahender Reddy seeking action against persons circulating false reports that its workers were persuading people to vote for BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao.

Congress nominee Cheruku Srinivas Reddy too filed a complaint with Thoguta police alleging that a video clip in the name of a Telugu TV channel falsely claiming that he joined TRS was circulated. “A case was registered. It is under investigation,” Siddipet Police Commissioner Joel Davis said.

Police are yet to identify persons responsible for creating the video and spreading rumors. But the fake video clips and misleading reports created ripples though they did not reach majority of the voters spread over in eight mandals.

From 7 a.m., Mr. Joel Davis began visiting polling stations. After going round a couple of polling locations in Dubbak headquarters, he went to Bhompally, Narsingi, Chegunta, Ibrahimpur, Daulathabad and Raipole. The Commissioner visited Venkatraopet, Thoguta, Mirdoddi, Kaslabad and Bappapur.

To the surprise of officials, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel also came to the constituency. He went to a couple of polling locations in Chegunta and Dubbak.

The CEO spent nearly an hour in the area.