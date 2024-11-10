Rulers can’t be abusive: KCR takes a dig at Revanth

’

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) would come back to power in the next elections as the people were feeling the difference between the BRS and Congress governments.

Addressing the party cadre from Palakurthi at his farmhouse on Saturday, Mr. KCR objected to the demolitions by HYDRAA stating that government’s need to build and not demolish. Mr. KCR also objected to the language used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy against him during his Musi Rejuvenation yatra near Valigonda.

He told the party leaders that those in the government need to maintain restraint and dignity. “Can’t we speak the same language. We never did it when the BRS was in power,” he said.

