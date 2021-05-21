Telangana

Ruckus over COVID patient’s death, video goes viral

A man becoming emotional and damaging a door at a government hospital in Siddipet has become viral on social media. The incident took place on Thursday night and the video went viral by Friday afternoon.

According to sources, a 50-year-old woman died of COVID at the hospital at 10 p.m. on Thursday. Hearing the news, her son Muneer lost control and started abusing the doctors and nurses charging them with negligence leading to the death. He even damaged a door at the hospital before taking his mother’s body for the final journey.

On Friday afternoon, BJP Mahila Morcha leaders Aruna Reddy, Padma and Balamani barged into the COVID ward of the hospital and interacted with patients despite objection by doctors and nurses. They reportedly used objectionable language against the doctors and nurses.

Police registered cases against Muneer and the BJP leaders. Following this incident, a round-the-clock security was arranged at the isolation ward with immediate effect.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 10:26:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ruckus-over-covid-patients-death-video-goes-viral/article34617633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY