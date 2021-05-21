Ruckus over COVID patient’s death, video goes viral

A man becoming emotional and damaging a door at a government hospital in Siddipet has become viral on social media. The incident took place on Thursday night and the video went viral by Friday afternoon.

According to sources, a 50-year-old woman died of COVID at the hospital at 10 p.m. on Thursday. Hearing the news, her son Muneer lost control and started abusing the doctors and nurses charging them with negligence leading to the death. He even damaged a door at the hospital before taking his mother’s body for the final journey.

On Friday afternoon, BJP Mahila Morcha leaders Aruna Reddy, Padma and Balamani barged into the COVID ward of the hospital and interacted with patients despite objection by doctors and nurses. They reportedly used objectionable language against the doctors and nurses.

Police registered cases against Muneer and the BJP leaders. Following this incident, a round-the-clock security was arranged at the isolation ward with immediate effect.