RTC yet to come out of losses, says Minister

Passengers trying to get into a TSRTC bus.

HYDERABAD

20 January 2022 21:36 IST

State government to extend support to Metro Rail

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is yet to come out of the debt burden. The adverse impact of COVID -19 is still hunting the organisation, said the Minister.

Talking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Ajay Kumar said that the TSRTC is making only half of the earnings due to COVID–19 and that it would take some more time for the organisation to come to normalcy.

Referring to the Metro Rail, the Minister said that the government is ready to extend a helping hand to it. A decision will be taken based on Cabinet Sub-Committee report, he said. “Metro Rail will not be in losses if about 4 lakh passengers travel every day. It has failed to use the lands allotted to it,” commented Mr. Ajay Kumar. Answering a question the Minister said that there are no differences in the party unit of Khammam.

