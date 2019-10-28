Telangana

RTC workers stage protests near Collectorates

A policeman chasing protesters in Khammam on Monday.

On the twenty fourth day of their strike on Monday, the RTC workers staged demonstrations near the Collectorates across the State on a call given by the joint action committee (JAC) of RTC unions.

The workers squatted on the busy road at Lakdikapul, opposite the Rangareddy district Collectorate, and submitted a memorandum to the Collector.

Similarly, the Hyderabad Collector Manick Raj was petitioned by the leaders of RTC unions after a demonstration. Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao participated in the sit-in here. The JAC of unions appealed to all the political parties and people’s organisations to extend support to the demonstrations. The Congress and Left parties participated in a procession which was stopped by the police in Warangal town.

The body of a woman conductor Neeraja was taken in a procession to the Collectorate in Khammam.

Mild tension prevailed following a scuffle between the police and RTC workers in Sircilla.

