RTC to operate free bus services during Mahasivaratri Jatara at Vemulawada

The TSRTC has decided to operate 10 specially designed mini-buses during the Mahasivaratri Jatara free of cost for the benefit of pilgrims visiting the Vemulawada Temple from Thippapur Bus Stand to Vemulawada shrine.

Plans are also afoot to operate some special mini buses from Sircilla textile town to the temple shrine during the festival. Further, the RTC had also decided to operate a water kiosk at the parking place and a medical camp to help needy pilgrims.

24x7 special services

According to Karimnagar RTC regional manager Jeevan Prasad, the corporation has decided to operate 600 special bus services 24x7 during Mahasivaratri celebrations from various destinations to Vemulawada. “Special buses would be operated from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Armoor, Kamareddy, Metpally, Jagtial, Godavarikhani, and other places,” he said.

Besides, they would also operate special buses from Manthani to Kaleshwaram Temple in Mahadevpur mandal. The State-owned corporation is also mulling to operate special buses from Sironcha in neighbouring Maharashtra to the Kaleshwaram temple shrine.