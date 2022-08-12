RTC to hire kin of staff who retired on medical grounds

Earlier plans were put on hold due to pandemic

Earlier plans were put on hold due to pandemic

Dependents of employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) who retired on medical grounds such as invalidation will be recruited immediately, according to an official document.

As was reported in these columns, the transport juggernaut had in 2019 chalked out a plan to engage the services of such dependents, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the management to put recruitment plans on hold.

A recent circular issued to TSRTC officers, directs the immediate filling up of vacancies to the posts of Driver Gr II, Conductor Gr II, RTC Constable and Shramik. However, as was previously decided, recruitment will be on consolidated pay ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹19,000.