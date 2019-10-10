RTC strike: farmers, daily-wagers trying to tough it out

Homeless people in Hyderabad who rely on daily wages or meagre salary to get by every day are hit hard in the absence of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus services. They are either spending more than double their daily travel expense or waiting for a long time for MMTS trains.

Even if they wait for RTC buses to commute within the city, they have to shell out double the regular ticket charges. Besides, the bus passes issued by the corporation are not being accepted owing to the employee unions’ strike.

B. Lakshmi, a house keeping staff at a bank, says she paid ₹900 for the bus pass at the beginning of the month. “I will loose ₹900 if the strike continues till the month-end. Then what happens to people like us? Travelling in metro rail costs me ₹100 a day and it is ₹200 if I travel in auto-rickshaws. Though it costs less to travel in MMTS trains, it takes one-and-half hour to reach Nampally from Begumpet. I will be late to work,” says Ms. Lakshmi.

Scores of people who live on footpaths or at shelter homes rely on daily wages earned through working at construction sites, by catering food at events, or working in hotels and other places. They earn anywhere between ₹300 and ₹500 a day. The members of NGOs who work with homeless people say auto-rickshaws are not an option for them as drivers demand high fares. “For instance, ₹30 is usually charged to travel from RTX Crossroads to Secunderabad. When four labourers wanted to hire an auto-rickshaw from Secunderabad to Begumpet, the driver asked for ₹200. How can they afford it? Since they cannot afford to travel in metro rails too, they are forced to wait for RTC buses for a long time where double the usual ticket price is charged,” said an NGO worker, on condition of anonymity.

Farmers in distress

Distressed farmers from the neighbouring districts who travel long distances to sell vegetables at rythu bazaars said they have been incurring heavy expenses for commuting from their home towns to Hyderabad. The farmers from villages around Gajwel said they usually dump sacks of vegetables in RTC buses, which are dropped at rythu bazaars in Hyderabad. They spend two days in rythu bazaars selling their produce and leave for home. During this time, their families harvest vegetables and send them in buses to be received here.

“We were charged ₹50 per person and ₹30 to ₹50 per sack in buses. Altogether, it used to cost around ₹200 to travel one way along with the sacks. As the buses are not available now, we are forced to hire auto-rickshaws. Today, an auto-rickshaw driver charged ₹480 to take one farmer with his three sacks to Hyderabad. Five of us shelled out ₹2,500 for one-way journey,” said B. Mahesh, a farmer from Gajwel, who sells vegetables at rythu bazaar at Erragadda.

He and another farmer, Parvathamma, said their families used to send tiffin boxes along with vegetable sacks in buses. Since they are not getting food from home now, they are shelling out around ₹150 for food. “The food we get here is not sufficient for us,” Ms. Parvathamma quipped. Another farmer said they are eating only two meals a day when they are at rythu bazaar.