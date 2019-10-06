RTC runs nearly 60 % services in Adilabad

The TSRTC Adilabad Region could operate about 60 per cent of its bus services, the best among all regions in the State, on almost all routes through the six depots in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on Saturday, the first day of the strike by the trade unions. The rate of occupancy, however, will be determined only later but it is being assumed that it will be less than normal on all routes as passengers seemed to have rescheduled their travel plans.

TSRTC Adilabad Regional Manager Vijay Bhaskar told The Hindu that of the 600 buses that ply on different routes during a normal day, they could run 311, of which 162 were RTC buses and the remaining were the buses on hire. Night operations would be curtailed, he added.

There were only five buses which plied towards Hyderabad and most of the operations were limited to other routes. There were a number of school buses and private transport vehicles which also helped carry passengers on different destinations.

According to information, of the 2,590 workers and employees only 10 reported for duty. Also, private drivers operated a total of 205 passenger vehicles and school buses.