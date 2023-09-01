HamberMenu
RTC rakes in Rakhi revenue bonanza, collects ₹22.65 cr on one day

The Corporation also ran an additional 1.23 lakh km compared to last year

September 01, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of festival rush at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad.

File photo of festival rush at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) achieved unprecedented success on Rakhi day with the transport juggernaut raking in a single-day revenue of ₹22.65 crore.

According to the TSRTC, this is the highest in the State road transport undertaking’s history. Last year, the revenue generated on the festival was ₹21.66 crore.

TSRTC-run buses saw a spike in ridership as as many as 40.92 lakh people chose to travel on them on Rakhi. This figure marked an increase of one lakh passengers compared to the previous year.

The corporation’s buses also ran an additional 1.23 lakh km as compared to last year. In 2022, TSRTC buses travelled a total of 35.54 lakh km on Rakhi festival day, while this year, the number soared to 36.77 lakh km.

In terns of occupancy, Nalgonda district, which had already achieved a remarkable performance outdid itself this year by clocking a 104.68%. In Nalgonda, all depots, except Narketpally, recorded an occupancy ratio of more 100%. In second place, the combined district of Warangal achieved an OR of 97.05%. Out of the nine depots in this district, six depots recorded ORs exceeding 100%. In all, a total of 20 of the 99 depots recorded an OR of over 100%.

TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and Vice Chairman and Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar thanked passengers for their patronage. The setting of records in terms of revenue and OR was made possible only on account of the support of the public, they said. They also underscored that the TSRTC remains unwavering in its commitment to provide affordable transport services to the public.

