RTC operates night-halt buses for schoolchildren

The TSRTC Adilabad Region started operating night-halt services to various destinations from Sunday to cater to students who will be going to schools opening on Monday.

RTC Adilabad Regional manager Vijay Bhaskar said around 200 buses from all six depots which make night halts in distant villages are being operated.

“Those buses will take students to their respective schools the next morning. Schoolchildren will not face any problem in commute,” he asserted.

The RTC is trying to run all of its over 560 services from Monday. On Sunday, it plied about 80 per cent of the buses on various routes.

The early morning drizzle saw some delay in sending buses to different destinations but the pace picked up once the rain eased. Many unemployed youths had lined up to get the job of temporary conductors and drivers.

Meanwhile, the striking TSRTC employees staged a demonstration near bus depots holding placards. They handed flowers to passengers thanking them for their cooperation during the bandh on Saturday.