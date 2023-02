February 09, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In view of the prevailing marriage season, the TSRTC has been offering 10 per cent concession on hiring the buses for marriage and other programmes. The decision was taken by TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD Sajjanar.

According to a release here on Thursday, the TSRTC has been offering lower charges than the private transporters without any cash deposit. Interested can visit www.tsrtconline.in or can contact local depot managers.