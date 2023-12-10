HamberMenu
RTC merger ‘flaws’ to be fixed: Ponnam

December 10, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TPCC working president, Mahesh Kumar Goud addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and TPCC working president, Mahesh Kumar Goud addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the proposal for merging the TSRTC with the government would be discussed, as the previous BRS government had left it midway and there were several loopholes that have to be plugged.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that BRS government had decided to merge only the employees into the sector, leaving out the huge RTC assets.

Mr. Prabhakar also said that the Mahalakshmi scheme was getting good response and the initial hiccups, if any, would be addressed as time goes by. The implementation would be reviewed periodically and loopholes fixed, he said.

He allayed fears that free bus travel would hit auto drivers’ business and said their interests would be protected. He also said that the Praja Darbar programme would be replicated across the State.

On BC Bandhu, he said the decisions taken in the past would be reviewed and transparency would be ensured in processing the applications.

