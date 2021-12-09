RTC MD goes to office by bus

V.C. Sajjanar

HYDERABAD

09 December 2021 22:13 IST

Officers and staff of administrative offices of road transport corporation travelled to their work places by corporation buses on Thursday, which will be observed as `bus day’ every week as a matter of practice to encourage them to use public transport and take passenger feedback on the services.

Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the corporation V.C. Sajjanar himself boarded an ordinary bus of Mehdipatnam depot at Telephone Bhavan and got down at a bus stop close to his office premises, Bus Bhavan at RTC crossroads. He enquired from commuters at Telephone Bhavan bus stop about availability of buses, punctuality and behaviour of crew, a release said.

On board bus - 113 I/M, he interacted with passengers and took their feedback on cleanliness, upkeep and cargo services. He complimented the bus driver on his driving skills and conductor for his courteous behaviour after alighting at Bus Bhavan.

Later, he requested the general public to travel in RTC buses for safe and hassle-free journey. Also, it’s a cheap mode of transport, he said.