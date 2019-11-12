RTC MD gets prosecution notice from EPFO

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation has believed to have issued a prosecution notice to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation asking why penal action should not be initiated for defaulting in remittances of Provident Fund contributions and non-remittance of employees share of PF contribution from the date of inception of TSRTC.

Recently the Regional PF Commissioner issued a show cause notice on the same issue and asked the Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC to appear before it in 15 days and the deadline is November 15.

The Regional PF Commissioner, according to sources, now issued a prosecution notice asking the TSRTC management to furnish its explanation within 15 days failing which the relevant legal actions would be initiated against the CMD.

The prosecution notice said that the TSRTC has been incorporated as separate entity but had not obtained PF code number and not complied with the provisions of Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Act, 1952 and the schemes named there under since the formation of the TSRTC.

The TSRTC, it is learnt, failed to deposit ₹ 760.62 crore to PF accounts of employees of the RTC. TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma could not be reached for confirmation.

The beleaguered TSRTC has been tackling the strike by employees that further strained its financial situation for over a month when the latest notice from the EPFO has added to its woes.