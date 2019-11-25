Telangana State RTC management refuses to let workers return to duties

The management of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has reacted strongly to the offer of the RTC unions to let workers resume duties from Tuesday and said it will not be allowed as either going on strike or wanting to return to duties cannot be at their “whims and fancies”.

In a tersely worded release, TSRTC Managing Director Sunil Sharma said no public sector undertaking in the country will allow workers to abstain or return to duties at their will. The RTC workers were on an “illegal strike” as they abstained from duties voluntarily. Neither the government nor the management asked them to go on strike. So, rules would not permit them to resume duties under such circumstances.

Ridiculing the announcement by unions, Mr. Sharma asked the workers to observe restraint until the Labour Commissioner took a decision in the matter. The management will take further steps based on the decision.

Issue of legality

In this context, it may be recalled that the High Court on November 18 directed the Labour Commissioner to refer the case on its legality to the Labour Court within two weeks.

Mr. Sharma warned the workers against creating law and order problems at bus depots on Tuesday. “They should not obstruct hired drivers and conductors from discharging their duties. CCTV cameras will be set up at all the depots to monitor the situation. Neither the government nor the management will pardon anyone violating law. Legal and disciplinary action will follow against them. The same will be conveyed to the High Court,” he said.

‘Illegal strike’

He said the course of action will be strictly as per law and established norms. It will not be possible to let the workers who were on an illegal strike to resume duties until the process recommended by the High Court concluded. The workers were already at a loss following the footsteps of the unions. They should not incur further loss in future paying heed to the unions.

The workers caused severe inconvenience to travelling public with their ill-advised strike that coincided with important festivals like Batukamma, Dasara and Diwali. On one hand, the unions committed to continue the strike and, on the other, offered to resume duties which was ridiculous, Mr. Sharma maintained.