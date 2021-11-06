RTC likely to hike bus fares

NALGONDA

06 November 2021 20:56 IST

New passenger schemes on the anvil: Sajjanar

The load of everyday diesel price to the State Road Transport Corporation would soon be shifted to general commuters. The move would, however, be cushioned with introduction of a range of new passenger-friendly schemes.

“There are plans to hike the ticket fare across the services in the State in the wake of diesel price rise. We will also introduce more schemes like CAT (concessional annual travel) card,” V.C. Sajjanar, Managing Director-TSRTC, said.

Speaking to the media in Nalgonda on Saturday, the top official reiterated that RTC needs public patronage. He encouraged the general public to avail custom packages such as vehicles for picnics, marriages and pilgrimages, without paying any deposit.

Advertising

Advertising

In an attempt to understand rider quality and obtain passenger feedback, Mr. Sajjanar took the bus to Nalgonda from Hyderabad. At the bus stations, he inspected the stalls for MRP misuse, interacted with occupants in a bus, the dispensaries for employee health services and addressed staff at the depots.

“Stop buses wherever passengers wave their hand and halt for two minutes at major traffic generating points to take more passengers,” he said, while assuring them of all welfare measures.

Mr. Sajjanar also instructed officials to initiate strict action against persons for defacing buses, bus stations and the premises.

In association with TSRTC, Jeevandan, the State-run organ donation scheme, will take measures to spread out the programme in all the districts. G. Swarnalatha, the programme head, underlining the importance of organ donation said 950 organ donations were made since 2013, including 110 in 2021.

RTC Executive Director Muni Sekhar said the Corporation will coordinate with Jeevandan team in setting up a common platform, for effective flow of information among all stakeholders in the organ donation process.