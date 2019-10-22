RTC JAC to enforce rasta roko today

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees on Tuesday staged a massive dharna at the Jubilee Bus Station as their indefinite strike entered its 18th day.

A phalanx of supporters, employees and workers of opposition parties, including the BJP, the Congress, the TJS, Left parties and the TDP, arrived at the bus station and extended their continued support to the TSRTC Joint Action Commitee.

The dharna kicked off with a play ‘Dorala Palana Atlunte’, a take on modern feudalism and hardships faced by the common man.

Forced attendance

“If needed, we will not give in till the government is brought down,” TSRTC JAC leader Thomas Reddy said and accused the State apparatus of forcing temporary drivers and conductors to report for duty.

Mr. Reddy said that the TSRTC JAC will proceed with rasta roko plans on Wednesday. This, he said, would lead to crippling of transport services across the State. He condemned the notification for hired buses which the TSRTC issued last week.

Addressing the gathering, which intermittently chanted ‘KCR, down, down’ slogans, TSRTC JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy, flanked by other union leaders, including K. Raji Reddy, accused the government of ‘misguiding’ the High Court.

Salary component

He claimed that while the government informed the court that salaries total up to ₹ 235 crore, the expenditure for this is approximately ₹ 105 crore.

Mr. Reddy also sought to know of revenue collection of the past 18 days. Touching upon the duration of the strike, he said: “We cannot say when the protests will end. It will continue for some time as we had announced in the beginning.”

Coming to the striking staff’s support, Congress leader V. Hanumath Rao claimed that the government had ‘lied’ to the High Court.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement in which he urged workers from Telangana in Gulf countries to return, he said: “There are no jobs for people who are here. How will you give jobs to people who will return from the Gulf?”

Telangana Jana Samithi chief M. Kodandaram pointed out that providing transport to the public is an essential service and that the TSRTC cannot be looked at through a profit-and-loss prism.

Subsidised transport

He said that providing cheap or subsidised transport goes a long way to help the poor. In the absence of this, those from the weaker sections will either have to sacrifice better healthcare, housing or education.

He criticised the government for not holding talks with the striking unions and said: “Not going by the High Court instructions is not only wrong, but also unconstitutional. These institutions have been made for a reason and the Constitution has created them.”