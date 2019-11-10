RTC JAC plans road blockade on Nov. 18

The joint action committee of RTC unions and the supporting Opposition parties on Sunday decided to organise road blockade all over the State on November 18 as part of sustaining the RTC strike in various forms over the next one week.

At their meeting in the office of RTC Employees Union here, it was also decided to hold protest demonstrations in front of the houses of MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Monday.

On Tuesday, JAC convenor Aswathama Reddy and three co-convenors Raji Reddy, Chary and Sudha will launch indefinite hunger strike. The venue was not finalised but Indira Park was being considered, Telangana Jana Samiti president M. Kodandaram said.

The pictures of police excesses on protestors during the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ programme of the JAC on Saturday would be displayed in a photo exhibition.

A committee will draft the complaint on the incidents and the Congress will facilitate its submission to the National Human Rights Commission and Women’s Commission.

Mr. Kodandaram said the meeting expressed satisfaction that the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ call received good response. The RTC workers were in high spirits to continue the strike after the programme.

The meeting also discussed the arguments that were likely to come up before the High Court when it took up the strike on Monday.

Mr. Kodandaram, apart, those present included Congress leaders M. Bhatti Vikramarka and V. Hanumantha Rao, A.P. Jitender Reddy and B. Mohan Reddy of BJP, State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and former party MLA K. Sambasiva Rao, TDP leader Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, MRPS president Manda Krishna and CPI (ML) New Democracy representatives.