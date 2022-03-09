RTC conductor suspended for ‘criticising’ govt.

A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation conductor was suspended after he allegedly took to social media to criticise the State government and Managing Director V C Sajjanar. He allegedly expressed his unhappiness over Dearness Allowance and pay revision arrears.

According to sources, the conductor is Venkat Reddy who has been posted at the Jeedimeta Depot, and has a service record of over 20 years, took to twitter, and criticised Mr Sajjanar and expressed his anguish over the non-implementation of pay revision and dearness allowance.

Mr Reddy was placed under suspension on March 8, under Regulation 18 of the TSRTC Employees (Classification, Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1967.

“He has not only criticised the MD, but the State government also. He should have aired his grievance through proper channels and he is a public servant. An inquiry is under way,” an RTC source said.