RTC conductor removed from service

He ‘harassed’ a woman in a moving bus

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) removed a conductor from service for harassing a woman student.

According to an official TSRTC document, the incident happened on January 4 this year. A TSRTC official aware of the development said that the conductor is from Barkatpura depot.

The source said that at around 10.45 a.m., when the bus was on its way towards the depot from Koti, the conductor allegedly sat beside the victim, who was the lone passenger in the bus, on the pretext of giving information to her about the bus service.

He then allegedly proceeded to assault her, the source added.

“He told the woman commuter that he would explain to her something about the bus route and service and proceeded to sit beside her. There was no reason for him to sit beside her. The woman then ran out of the bus,” the source said.

According to those familiar with the investigation, the victim called the TSRTC call centre to register her complaint. She was then directed to approach the depot to lodge a formal complaint.

“We launched an inquiry into the issue. The woman commuter also deposed. We have taken the decision to remove the conductor from service,” the source said.

According to officials, as per rules, the accused conductor can appeal against removal of service. The first appeal can be made to the divisional manager, the second to the regional manager, and the third to the executive director who deals with personnel.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if a complaint was lodged at a police station.