TSRTC buses find favour with flyers

Travel cost almost one-fourth of what cab aggregators charge

With fuel prices remaining high, and cabs being relatively expensive, many passengers disembarking at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport have been depending on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses.

“I reached Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam a couple of weeks ago. The cab rate to my destination was ₹1,200. I found it too steep, so I took the electric bus which cost me around ₹270. The bus stop was close to my drop location,” says Ravi Kumar, a frequent traveller and professional. “The bus was packed, but was easier on the pocket. Of course, there are many who will continue to take cabs because they find it more convenient,” he adds.

The cab fares were recently increased by aggregators, the rationale behind the move being to help drivers deal with the increasing cost of fuel.

In an attempt to woo more passengers travelling to and from the airport, the TSRTC has even rolled out an app to track buses in real time. The move aimed at allaying concerns about buses not being on time, and the risk of missing flights.

Sources at TSRTC said while trips towards the airport are not as packed, there has been an increase in the number of passengers boarding the buses at the airport to travel into the city.