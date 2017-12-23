RTC bus set on fire at Wyra

Miscreants set ablaze a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation bus on the premises of the bus station in Wyra in the wee hours of Friday.

Police suspect supporters of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) to be behind the bus burning incident.

The incident prompted the TSRTC authorities to restrict late night operation of buses to interior areas and order the bus drivers to park the night halt buses at the nearest police stations across the district as a safety precaution.

Miscreants came on bike

Three unidentified persons came on a motorbike to the bus station in the heart of the town, barged into the station and poured fuel on an empty bus parked on one of the platforms well past midnight, sources said.

As blaze engulfed the bus belonging to Madhira depot, the trio fled the scene even before some persons taking shelter on the bus station premises raised an alarm on noticing the flames emanating from the bus.

The bus driver and conductor, who were fast asleep in a rest room on the bus stand premises, rushed to the platform and alerted the fire department personnel over phone.

A fire tender soon reached the spot from Madhira and doused the flames. However, the front portion of the bus got burnt extensively.

The police recovered an MRPS flag tied to the front bumper of the bus.

Not identified

Though the identity of the miscreants could not be ascertained immediately, the police reportedly detained a few MRPS activists, who allegedly issued a statement on Thursday condemning the ‘arrest’ of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Manda Krishna by the police in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the police intensified vigil and night patrolling in sensitive areas across the district to pre-empt untoward incidents.