RTC bus mows down woman

A 35-year-old woman died on the spot when a temporary RTC bus driver rammed his vehicle into the victim’s two-wheeler on Road Number 12, Banjara Hills, on Tuesday afternoon.

A. Sridhar was hired as a temporary bus driver 15 days ago and so far, he drove RTC buses only 10 times.

The accident took place when the victim, Sohini Saxena, was on the way to her Tata Consultancy Services office at Gachibowli, on her two-wheeler from her house at Banjara Hills, police said.

According to the CCTV footage of the accident, the bus rammed the victim’s bike in full speed. The accused driver was roughed up by commuters soon after the mishap. Angry passers-by even broke the wind shield of the bus.

Mr. Sridhar was taken into custody, Banjara Hills inspector N. Kalinga Rao said. Road Transport Authority officials will check if there is anything wrong with the bus, he added.

A case under Section 304 (A) (Causing death by negligence) was registered against the driver, SI B. Srinivas said.

Victim had a 3-year-old son, daughter

Sohini Saxena worked at the recruitment division of TCS for the last seven years. She got married around five years ago and had a three-year-old son and daughter. Her husband Vineet works at a private bank.

The couple recently started sending their children to a play school.

Sohini’s elder brother Rishikesh demanded death sentence for the accused bus driver. “It is a shame that the State government has hired such inexperienced drivers. Today, it is my sister, tomorrow it can be anybody else’s sister, brother, son or cousin. The accused driver should get strict punishment and the government has to pay us compensation,” Mr. Rishikesh said.