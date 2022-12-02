RTA books several bike taxis for alleged violations

December 02, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Road Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday booked several two-wheeler riders, who were using their vehicles as bike taxis, for violations such as the absence of fitness certificates. The bike taxis were running on white number plates, instead of yellow ones meant for commercial vehicles.

The RTA officials said that were acting on complaints and that over a dozen people were booked at Khairatabad office. Motor Vehicle Inspectors at Khairtabad began checking two-wheelers for documents and found lack of relevant documents.

“The two-wheelers, which were being run as taxis had white number plates. Since they are operating as taxis, they should have fitness certificates. They are regular riders working with their two-wheeler plying as taxis with taxi apps. We have fined them based on the violation accordingly,” the official said, adding that the riders were associated with different ride-hailing apps.

In a related development, the Telangana Gig And Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) wrote to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar alleging that several privately owned two-wheelers are operating bike taxis and are registered with ride-hailing apps, and demanded they that they be taken off the roads.

Buttressing the demand, TGPWU State president Shaik Salauddin said that these privately owned two-wheelers are being used as commercial vehicles (taxis) which is against rules 50 and 51 of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1989. He also demanded a cap on the number of bike taxis in the State.

He also said that several privately-owned two-wheelers associated with ride-hailing apps were impounded in other cities earlier this year. He said that these privately-owned bike taxis are violating MV Act rules and are eating into revenues and opportunities of autorickshaw and cab drivers whose vehicles have yellow number plates and are treated as commercial in nature.

“Bike taxi owners who were fined today should be reimbursed by the ride-hailing app they are associated with,” Mr Salauddin said.