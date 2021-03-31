Telangana

RT-PCR tests on priority for five patient categories, orders govt.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has reiterated that RT-PCR tests should be conducted as priority on five categories of out-patients and in-patients in hospitals.

In a communication issued by the senior official on Wednesday, he asked the managements to subject the following categories of patients to RT-PCR test — all patients of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection; all patients with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) symptoms in a hospital setting; asymptomatic high-risk patients who are hospitalised or seeking immediate hospitalization; asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical or non-surgical invasive procedures (not to be tested more than once a week during hospital stay), and pregnant women in labour or near-labour who are hospitalised for delivery.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 1, 2021 12:00:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/rt-pcr-tests-on-priority-for-five-patient-categories-orders-govt/article34209714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY