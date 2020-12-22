RT-PCR rates slashed

HYDERABAD

22 December 2020 20:39 IST

The Telangana government has further lowered the maximum price that can be charged by private laboratories for carrying out the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test. For samples collected from home, the labs can charge ₹750 down from ₹1,200 earlier. For samples collected at labs, the charges have been fixed at ₹ 500 down from ₹ 850 earlier. The cost of the tests includes test cost as well as the personal protection equipment. Before November 18, labs were charging ₹ 2,200 per test per person and as the Indian Council for Medical Research mandated a doctor’s prescription, individuals had to pay an additional amount ranging from ₹300 to ₹500 for getting the prescription. While the state government has 19 centres doing RT-PCR, the number of private labs is 56, according to the data from the Health Ministry.

