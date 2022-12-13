  1. EPaper
RSV to release report on tenant farmers

December 13, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rythu Swarajya Veduka (RSV), an NGO working on farmers related issues, would be releasing an extensive study report on the fate of tenant farmers in Telangana.

According to Vissa Kiran Kumar of RSV, the organisation with the participation of several organisations and individuals, has conducted an extensive field study on tenant farmers. For the first time, house-to-house survey of 7800 farmers in 20 districts was conducted in Telangana to understand how many tenant farmers were present and what their condition was. The report of the study would be released and discussed at the roundtable meeting that would be held at Sundarayya Vigyana Kendram (Shoaib Hall) on Wednesday.

Various farmer organisation leaders, social activists, political party representatives, academics and intellectuals would l participate in the meeting.

