ADVERTISEMENT

RSS targets one lakh work places

March 16, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 Presently spread over about 71,000 areas across the country

The Hindu Bureau

As centenary celebrations are hardly one year away, the Rashtriya Swamayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to reach one lakh place by next year. The organisation is completing 100 years by 2025, which was established by founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in 1925. Presently it has been working in 71,335 places directly.

Disclosing these details here on Thursday at Keshava Nilayama, RSS state office, Kaacham Ramesh, Telangana Prantha Karyavaha and Ayush, Kshethra Prachara Pramukh, said their work had increased during and after Corona pandemic and was spreading fast to new areas. Informing that out of the total 911 districts in the country, as divided by the RSS for its work convenience, it was able to reach 901 districts and working directly from those places. About 1300 activists worked for two years as part of ‘Centenary Expansion Work’ in addition to regular full timers (Pracharaks) and part timers (Vistaraks).

Coming to Telangana, across the state its spread was increased by 8 per cent whereas in Bastis it was 9 per cent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US