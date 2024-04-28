GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RSS supports reservations, says Mohan Bhagwat

April 28, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat | Photo Credit: -

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has always supported reservations and they should be continued as along as there are social inequities in the country, asserted its chief Mohan Bhagawat on Sunday.

Participating at the launch of the Vidya Bharti Vignana Kendra in Nadargul of Rangareddy district, he said he came across a video being circulated in social media, which said that the Sangh was against reservations and said that “there was no truth in such statements”.

Ever since reservations were introduced for the weaker sections, the RSS has supported them without any conditions and is of the view that they are required for some groups because of the existing discriminations in the society.

His clarification comes in the wake of the ongoing slanging match between the Congress and the BJP over the reservations after the latter had openly threatened to remove the reservations for Muslims — claiming that the Backward Classes were being deprived of the opportunities in Telangana because of it — when it comes to power in the State.

