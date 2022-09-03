RSS forms on liberation from Nizam

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 19:42 IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has constituted a committee to observe year- long celebrations of Nizam Vimukta Swatantra Amrutotsavalu (NVSA) beginning from September 17, marking the liberation of Telangana from Nizam rule.

Patna High Court retired Chief Justice L. Narasimha Reddy was nominated honorary president with Dr Vamshi Tilak as working president.

The programmes will commence on September 17 and in November meetings with youth will be held across the state. During the year-long programmes, activists will move in village and explain the fight made by people to liberate Telangana. The programmes will be concluded on September 17, 2023.

