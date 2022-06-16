RSS chief inaugurates ABVP building

RSS chief Mohan Bhaawat appreciated the Telangana unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for “always being trendsetters” and taking the initiative of taking up construction of the organisation building through funds raised from the members themselves.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the ‘Spoorthy’ Chathrashakthi Bhavan of the Vidyaarthi Seva Samiti (VSS)-ABVP building constructed at a cost of about ₹20 lakh over 1,000 sq.yards, he recalled the sacrifices made by the cadre over the years to keep the organisation afloat.

Mr. Bhagwat said there were days when some people had questioned the role and contribution of the students organisation but no longer having observed their work in education field and nation building over the years.

Success by itself is not the end of the journey, he said and pointed out that while there were many kings, people still worship Lord Ram for his adherence to the word given to His father. “We also have to continue on the path of truth and justice without getting influenced otherwise,” he extoled.

The country’s path is ‘Satyameva Jayate’ – “Truth conquers all” and will progress on its own without any external help and through self-reliance, he said. The RSS chief had also released a book on Indian history written by Prof. Seshagiri Rao on the occasion. ABVP all India general secretary Nidhi Tripathi and organising secretary Ashish Chauhan, TS ABVP president D.Shankar, VSS president D. Manohar Rao and others spoke.