March 17, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Telangana unit RS Praveen Kumar has decided to join the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) on Monday.

Earlier, he held a meeting with his supporters and sought their opinion. He thanked them for supporting his decision taken in the interests of Telangana and the Dalit community.